General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.
GD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.
NYSE GD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.63. The company had a trading volume of 835,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.45. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04.
In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.
About General Dynamics
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.
