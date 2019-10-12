General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Cut to $172.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

GD has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen set a $202.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.58.

NYSE GD traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.63. The company had a trading volume of 835,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.45. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $196.04.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total value of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after acquiring an additional 177,296 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after acquiring an additional 383,200 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,335,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,721,000 after acquiring an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,875,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $341,091,000 after acquiring an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

