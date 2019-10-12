Gemini Dollar Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011928 BTC on exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox. In the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00209164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.01043338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031381 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00087562 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,244,328 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DEx.top, HitBTC and The Rock Trading. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

