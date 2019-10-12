GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €24.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on G1A. UBS Group set a €24.20 ($28.14) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Warburg Research set a €20.24 ($23.53) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Pareto Securities set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €24.83 ($28.87).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €25.44 ($29.58) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a one year high of €27.92 ($32.47). The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.67.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.