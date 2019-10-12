Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price objective on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.56.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Gates Industrial has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $809.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $61,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha purchased 264,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,101,781.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,286,808 shares of company stock worth $10,573,815 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

