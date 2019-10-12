GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLOG. Stifel Nicolaus raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised GasLog from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

GLOG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 771,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,074. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.10. GasLog has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.75 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GasLog by 238.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 98,516 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in GasLog by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP increased its stake in GasLog by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

