Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Garmin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Garmin has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.66.

Garmin stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,972. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $59.98 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Biddlecombe sold 316 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $25,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 354,299 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $28,712,390.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,825,726.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,372,289 shares of company stock worth $342,966,600. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Garmin by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 98.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 968 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Garmin by 29.9% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

