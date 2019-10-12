GAPS (GAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.37 Million

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One GAPS token can currently be bought for about $7.73 or 0.00092742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN. GAPS has a total market cap of $77.34 million and $41.37 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GAPS has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033823 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001306 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00122142 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,377.43 or 1.00430977 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002199 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

