G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,523 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of G1 Therapeutics worth $60,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,681,000 after purchasing an additional 530,999 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 310,614 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 29.3% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 274,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,611,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 18.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $21.06 on Friday. G1 Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $48.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.75.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics Inc will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $74.00 price target on G1 Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX).

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.