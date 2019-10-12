FY2020 Earnings Estimate for KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KERING S A/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KERING S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get KERING S A/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. KERING S A/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. KERING S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

KERING S A/ADR Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KERING S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KERING S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.