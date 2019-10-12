FY2019 EPS Estimates for Valero Energy Co. Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valero Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.14. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Valero Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $98.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average of $81.98. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $28.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.