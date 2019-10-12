FY2019 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.26. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.02 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $132.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $114.79 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,034.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 326.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,613 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 213,418 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

