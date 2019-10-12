FY2019 EPS Estimates for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Cut by Imperial Capital

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) – Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of HighPoint Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now expects that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.22). Imperial Capital also issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

HighPoint Resources stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $284.47 million, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 3.20. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $5.55.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $107.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 20.14%. HighPoint Resources’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth $49,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

