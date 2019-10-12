Future (LON:FUTR) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FUTR. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) target price on shares of Future in a report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on the stock.

FUTR opened at GBX 1,256 ($16.41) on Tuesday. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,432.80 ($18.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,019.68.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 9,864 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £1,085.04 ($1,417.80).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

