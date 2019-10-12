FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of FTS International Inc (NYSE:FTSI) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of FTS International worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTSI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 94,153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 284.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 51,957 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 2nd quarter worth $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTSI opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $207.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.69. FTS International Inc has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.09 million. FTS International had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTS International Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

FTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FTS International from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FTS International from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America cut shares of FTS International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of FTS International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of FTS International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

