Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,688,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,947,402. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.40. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,070,928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $413,394,000 after acquiring an additional 738,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,091,006 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $244,867,000 after acquiring an additional 446,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,037,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $139,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,099 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14,378.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,964,634 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $127,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,703,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 761,139 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.