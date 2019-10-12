freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Freenet AG is a mobile communications service provider. The company’s brand portfolio includes the mobilcom-debitel, freenet.de, gravis, media broadcast, klarmobil, freenet digital, freenet energy and motion TM. Freenet AG is headquartered in Budelsdorf, Germany. “
Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, August 9th.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.
