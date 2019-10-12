Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $29.35.

BEN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,601,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 186,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 257.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 690,543 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,029,000 after acquiring an additional 497,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

