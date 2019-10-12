Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)’s stock price rose 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $16.76, approximately 904,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 430,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.16.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Francesca’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $105.97 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Cross River Capital Management purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $137,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Emmett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $57,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,454.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 145,284 shares of company stock valued at $578,395. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Francesca’s in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,526,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 172,095 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 18.0% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,725,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 262,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 16.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,733,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 384,368 shares in the last quarter.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

