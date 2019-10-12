Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Fountain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $150,582.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can currently be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and CoinTiger.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012153 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00203738 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.46 or 0.01024415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00032234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00088640 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,204,619,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,970,152 tokens. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

Fountain Token Trading

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

