Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 104.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BB&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBT traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The stock had a trading volume of 340,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.22.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of BB&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock valued at $714,407,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

