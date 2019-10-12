Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.5% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.13 on Friday, reaching $200.81. 194,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,687. The firm has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.