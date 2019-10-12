Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 204 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.63. 12,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.05. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

