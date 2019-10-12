Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 11,271 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Metlife by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 563,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,983,000 after purchasing an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 244,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,225 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,124,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 304,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 38,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metlife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.02. 309,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187,215. Metlife Inc has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.51.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

