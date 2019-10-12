Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) had its price objective reduced by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forescout Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Get Forescout Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:FSCT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,480,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.47. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The business had revenue of $78.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 4,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $124,222.42. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,758 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,780,000 after buying an additional 876,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $20,434,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,253,000 after buying an additional 450,148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,236,000 after buying an additional 400,475 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Forescout Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forescout Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.