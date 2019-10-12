Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

FFIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

FFIC opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.85. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 16.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.30%.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.19 per share, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,743.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,034. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,462,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,093,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 665,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

