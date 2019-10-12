Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FLWPF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 199,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. Flowr has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

Flowr Company Profile

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

