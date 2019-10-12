FLIP Market Capitalization Achieves $473,722.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 11th. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $473,722.00 and approximately $3,079.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLIP has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00203185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.27 or 0.01023797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00033099 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00088452 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

