Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $13.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,901.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,118,000 after buying an additional 178,040 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,087,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 753,794 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 65,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 568,876 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 70,468 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.