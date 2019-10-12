FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $345.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $320.00. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded FleetCor Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays set a $340.00 price target on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.41.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $291.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $291.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.05. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $647.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,924,000 after acquiring an additional 141,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,847,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,473,000 after purchasing an additional 428,695 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

