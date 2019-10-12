First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the August 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 19,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $162.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.80. First United has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83.

Get First United alerts:

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from First United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, CEO Carissa Lynn Rodeheaver bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,243 shares of company stock valued at $105,516 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,443,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in First United by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in First United by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 158,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southside Capital LLC bought a new position in First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.