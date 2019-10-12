First United Bank Trust Trims Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,288.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,332,000 after buying an additional 575,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,399,000 after buying an additional 7,701 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 851.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after buying an additional 36,638 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $188.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $203.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.71.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7548 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

