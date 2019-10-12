First United Bank Trust Has $556,000 Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 196.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after buying an additional 278,184 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 37.2% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.14. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $171.10.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.88%.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, Director Michael Aaron Conway sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $842,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,773.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Swift sold 27,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total transaction of $4,604,416.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,470,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,902 shares of company stock worth $6,725,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.86.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.