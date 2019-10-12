First United Bank Trust Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First United Bank Trust lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $127.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $134.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.75 and a 200-day moving average of $128.77.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

