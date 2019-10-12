First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) by 912.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

NASDAQ TUSA opened at $33.16 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a one year low of $27.63 and a one year high of $34.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1%.

