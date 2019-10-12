First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF) Trading 0.1% Higher

First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:FMF)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.35 and last traded at $44.35, 83 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $44.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 430.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 19.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 33.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Managed Futures Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.