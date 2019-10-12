First PREMIER Bank Takes Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after acquiring an additional 322,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after acquiring an additional 883,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after acquiring an additional 513,992 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,071,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,906. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $109.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,314,046.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

