First PREMIER Bank Purchases Shares of 260 Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,935,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,024,000 after buying an additional 4,122,685 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,476,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,836,000 after buying an additional 3,922,247 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 854.8% in the 2nd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,311,000 after buying an additional 2,317,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,997,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho lowered Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celgene has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.81. 2,278,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,067. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $100.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Celgene news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $1,114,185.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

