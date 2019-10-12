First PREMIER Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 560,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,201. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.25. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $71.81.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

