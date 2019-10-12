First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New $210,000 Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,770 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 44,957 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 4,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Walmart stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.31. 3,185,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,826. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.