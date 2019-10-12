First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $334,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 506,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,221. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

