First National Bank Sioux Falls Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 3.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 45,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Chevron by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,630,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 50,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

Chevron stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. 2,392,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

