First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FMBI. Raymond James cut First Midwest Bancorp to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an equal rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBI opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.13 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 384,593 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,309,000 after acquiring an additional 267,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,490,000 after acquiring an additional 193,534 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,951,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

