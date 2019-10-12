First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Short Interest Up 93.8% in September

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the August 30th total of 90,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of First Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of First Financial in a report on Saturday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

First Financial stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $520.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. First Financial has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.10 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

