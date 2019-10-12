First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Short Interest Up 75.3% in September

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 75.3% from the August 30th total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $26,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

FDEF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.06. 78,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,495. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $39.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

