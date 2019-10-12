First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BUSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get First Busey alerts:

First Busey stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $101.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.67 million. First Busey had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other First Busey news, Director David J. Downey bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First Busey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in First Busey by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 75,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in First Busey by 1,097.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Busey by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.