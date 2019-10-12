Financial Survey: Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) vs. Twin River Worldwide (NASDAQ:TRWH)

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.6% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Monarch Casino & Resort and Twin River Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monarch Casino & Resort 0 1 0 0 2.00 Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50

Twin River Worldwide has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 39.73%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Twin River Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monarch Casino & Resort $240.32 million 3.20 $34.10 million $1.83 23.25 Twin River Worldwide $437.54 million 2.04 $71.44 million N/A N/A

Twin River Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Monarch Casino & Resort.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Monarch Casino & Resort does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Monarch Casino & Resort and Twin River Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monarch Casino & Resort 14.01% 11.24% 7.20% Twin River Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats Monarch Casino & Resort on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. Its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, the company's Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 740 slot machines; 14 table games; a 250-seat buffet-style restaurant; a snack bar; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

