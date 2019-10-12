Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes $59,000 Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $208.87. 96,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.54. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.52, for a total transaction of $27,887,600.00. Also, Director Lewis Hay III bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $203.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,992,732.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,800 shares of company stock worth $2,402,722 and have sold 511,068 shares worth $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $204.70 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

