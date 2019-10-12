Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,169,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,874,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,497 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,493,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,132,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,710,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $7,642,986.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,836,040.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock worth $12,386,567 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,194,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

