Financial Analysis: Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) versus NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alector and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alector 0 0 6 0 3.00 NanoString Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alector presently has a consensus target price of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 77.54%. NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.71%. Given Alector’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alector is more favorable than NanoString Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Alector and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alector N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies -68.16% -118.03% -42.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alector and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alector $27.51 million 37.58 -$52.25 million ($4.62) -3.25 NanoString Technologies $106.73 million 7.06 -$77.40 million ($2.78) -7.64

Alector has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alector, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Alector shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of NanoString Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alector beats NanoString Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc. provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer and 360 gene expression, CAR-T characterization, protein immune profiling, neuropathology and neuro-inflammation gene expression, Mouse-AD, autoimmune disease gene expression, miRNA expression, and other gene expression panels. Further, the company offers nCounter based reagents that allow users to design customized assays; Master Kits, such as ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial genomics; and Hyb & Seq molecular profiling system to determine and analyze gene sequences within biological samples. It has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck & Co., Inc.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc, as well as strategic partnership with Bio-Techne Corp. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

