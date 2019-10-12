Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $259.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of -0.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.08.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.73 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

