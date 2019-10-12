Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.
NASDAQ:FRGI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.08. The stock had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,135. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $259.66 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of -0.05. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $30.08.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
